Fugitive caught after two standoffs, two chases

Finally. Lea County law enforcement got their man.

After multiple attempts, the Lea County Sheriff’s Department apprehended Anthony Quiroz Friday afternoon following a police and foot chase that ended at a North Dal Paso residence.

Quiroz, 28, of Hobbs, was charged with aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, firearms or destructing device transferred or receipt by felon and receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, all fourth-degree felonies; and on a bench warrant (probation violation). Quiroz was booked at the Lea County Detention Center and appeared at his arraignment Monday in Hobbs Magistrate Court.

Lea County Sheriff's officials are happy with Quiroz's capture.

“The sheriff’s department is glad to get anybody that’s a wanted fugitive off the streets to ensure the safety of the citizens of Lea County,” Lea County Chief Deputy Tony Budrow said Monday. “Mr. Quiroz had some serious charges and he was arrested on Friday with additional charges. He was armed at the time of his arrest — of course — any fugitive that we get off the streets that’s armed is a positive outcome without anybody getting hurt.”

According to the criminal complaint, Lea County sheriff’s personnel learned information Friday that Quiroz was driving a gold colored truck, which was reported stolen July 22 to the Hobbs Police Department. The truck was seen traveling southbound at the North Fowler and Commanche intersection in Hobbs around 2:38 p.m. and police did a U-turn to pull the truck over. It increased speed and the deputy and other patrol cars then got involved in a “high-speed pursuit” through residential and business areas of Hobbs.

The complaint states Quiroz ignored traffic signs and signals during the pursuit while “weaving” between other vehicles, including turning in the direction of oncoming traffic. At one point, police struck the truck’s “rear panel” after it left the Highland Middle School parking lot, but the pursuit continued and ultimately ended at the 2700 block of North Dal Paso.

Quiroz reportedly drove to the back of the Dal Paso residence, got out of the truck and then began running on foot before sheriff’s personnel took him into custody in the front yard. Police also recovered a .45-caliber handgun, magazine and bullets in the area. A witness near the scene Friday reported hearing a “squeal” of the truck as it turned the corner and drove behind the home.

Hobbs Police Chief Chris McCall said the sheriff’s department was the main agency involved Friday, but Hobbs police assisted. Several unmarked vehicles, Hobbs police and sheriff’s cars were present on Dal Paso after Quiroz was apprehended.

“We’re happy to get him in custody and glad that we’re able to do that without anybody getting injured,” McCall said. “Obviously, it’s not under the best of circumstances. He should’ve just (gone) ahead and turned himself into our custody.”

McCall said there are other “active investigations” involving Quiroz, and District Attorney Dianna Luce declined to comment about his arrest.

As reported earlier, Quiroz was allegedly involved July 21 in another police pursuit involving the sheriff’s office. Personnel learned he would pick up, Hobbs resident Kristen McLauren, from a Hobbs restaurant using her vehicle. During the pursuit, Quiroz allegedly drove in a “reckless manner” and it was called off for safety reasons. McLauren was later arrested and charged with aiding/harboring a felon.

Quiroz had also been named in two July SWAT team standoffs involving Hobbs police and the sheriff’s department in north and South Hobbs. In both instances, Quiroz was not inside the respective residence that was surrounded by authorities. New Mexico court records indicate Quiroz has felony convictions dating back to 2007, including aggravated battery in 2008.

After Quiroz's capture, Magistrate Judge Craig LaBree found probable cause to set Quiroz's bond at a $10,000 cash surety, meaning Quiroz could bond out with a $1,000 payment. During Monday's arraignment Magistrate Judge Willie Henry reiterated Labree's original bond and scheduled Quiroz's next magistrate court appearance for 1 p.m. Aug. 15.

However, the Hobbs magistrate bond is one of three bonds issued to Quiroz and is in the smallest amount. A Fifth Judicial District bond for probation violation keeps Quiroz in custody until his potential district trial. There is also a $100,000 cash bond issued July 21 from Lovington Magistrate Court for aggravated fleeing from law enforcement that would have to be paid in full in order to be released.

Kelly Farrell can be reached at 391-5437 or by email.