Hobbs home explodes, cause unknown

Raul Alvarado woke up late Tuesday night to the sound of shattering glass.

He thought the worst.

“All I heard was this big boom and I thought someone broke into the house,” he said. “I got my gun, went downstairs and saw the window was broken. Then I heard someone screaming for help.”

The person screaming was his next door neighbor, Victor Dominguez, who was underneath the rubble that had been his house. The home, located on the 400 block of Skelly in South Hobbs, had just exploded.

“But there isn’t any fire damage,” said Hobbs Fire Marshal Shawn Williams early Wednesday morning. “We are still investigating what happened.”

Once Alvarado realized what happened he rushed back to his room to put his gun away, grab his shoes and his phone.

“Then I called 911, by the time I got back downstairs my younger brother had helped (Dominguez) out of his home,” Alvarado said.

The destroyed home belongs to Alvarado’s parents, who were renting it to Dominguez. Alvarado said Dominguez was walking around minutes after the explosion, but was later taken by ambulance to Lea Regional Medical Center from what HFD personnel called “potentially serious injuries.”

That injury turned out to be a severely broken arm according to Dominguez who was resting Wednesday afternoon. He has no idea what caused the explosion and recognized no smell of gas or fire after the explosion.

“It happened so quickly,” Dominguez said. “I went to bed around 9 o’clock and then there was the explosion and as I woke up I saw the stars in my room and I was covered in debris. Then I was hearing people yelling. I saw that my arm was broken and I got up. There were no walls in my bedroom and my neighbors grabbed me.”

Dominguez felt that if there had been fire in the explosion he would have died.

“We thank God so much for keeping us alive,” said Dominguez. He lived in the house with his wife, Alma, who was in Amarillo Tuesday visiting her son. “I got to my hospital room around 1:30 a.m., but I didn’t call Alma until around 5. I didn’t want the chance of another accident to happen. When I told her she came back and she’s here now.”

Dominguez said he was discharged around 10:30 a.m. but is set to return to the hospital today for surgery. A rod is to be inserted into his damaged arm.

A hotel room was provided for the Dominguez’s by Victor’s employer, Paul Campbell, who owns Forrest Tire. Campbell said Dominguez has worked for the tire company for the past “six or seven years.”

“Victor’s a good guy and a hard worker,” said Campbell, who added local Red Cross officials are working to find some clothes and supplies. “The house is a complete mess. I don’t think there is much that is salvageable.”

HFD Battalion Chief Brandon Roberts, who was on call when the incident took place, said everything about the explosion is unique.

“It’s pretty phenomenal that the guy walked out (of the house) the way he did,” Roberts said. “There isn’t any fire damage or anything like that. This is an event that is very rare.”

Roberts said that as he responded to the incident, his initial thoughts were on if there was anyone trapped in the house. Once that question was answered and Dominguez was safe, his next issue was on containment.

“We needed to isolate the incident to prevent from any other homes getting damaged,” he said. “That’s why we shut off the gas to the area and the power to the affected house. Something like that could have led to more of an exposure. Once that was taken care of I began to wonder what could have caused this.”

Roberts added that the homes on each side of the affected home and a third home directly behind had their gas shut off. Those families will have to notify Zia Natural Gas Co. about having the gas turned back on.

Alvarado said his parents have owned the home, “for at least the past 25 years” and that the family never thought of anything like this ever happening.

“It’s just crazy how this all happened,” Alvarado said.

Two 911 calls were placed, one by Alvarado and another by his younger brother, at around 11:48 p.m. Tuesday. Hobbs firefighters working at HFD Station one, more than a mile away, said they heard the explosion’s boom. Neighboring residents mentioned on social media that they not only heard the boom, but felt it. There are other posts from residents who heard the blast miles away.

“It shook the whole south side,” said Hobbs neighboring resident Corey Cruce.

Roberts quickly shot down a social media theory that the explosion’s cause was because it was used in developing methamphetamine.

“During our preliminary examination there didn’t appear to be any sign that there was a meth lab here,” said Roberts.

What happens now is the investigation, which Roberts said is being conducted by HFD and the fire marshal’s office at a slow pace.

“We are starting to take that building apart one piece at a time, slowly and methodically, trying to identify a fuel source as well as an ignition source to identify what happened,” said Roberts. “It will be a very long process and all public works, building officials, community services, fire marshal’s office, utilities ... they’re all involved with this.”

Alvarado and his family, and others evacuated from their homes were able to return to their beds around 1:30 a.m. But given what they experienced, there’s a chance no one fell back to sleep.

Alvarado said a GoFundMe page has been created to help the Dominguez’s. It can be accessed at www.gofundme.com/2huvj3z8.



