Artesia officer involved in shooting former News-Sun journalist

New Mexico State Police have identified the Artesia police officer who fatally shot an armed man last week.

Former Hobbs News-Sun reporter and current officer Beth Hahn shot and killed 36-year-old Juan Reynaldo Duran after responding to a call about shots being fired.

According to police, Duran pointed a firearm at Artesia police officers several times and ignored repeated commands to drop his weapons.

Duran died at the scene.

Hahn has been employed by the Artesia Police Department for more than two years.

The shooting remains under investigation.