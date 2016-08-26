Suspect ID’ed in Eunice shooting

The New Mexico State Police has released the identity of the suspect who was shot by a Eunice police officer Tuesday.

The NMSP preliminary investigation indicates that Eunice officers responded to a home on the 600 block of South Main in reference to a domestic violence call. One officer entered the home and found Roberto Granados Ocona, 41, armed with a knife. A struggle ensued that resulted in the officer shooting Ocona in the chest.

After two attempts for helicopter medical service, an ambulance took Ocona to Lea Regional Medical Center for treatment. He is currently listed in stable condition. Helicopter service was unavailable due to the large thunderstorm that his the Eunice area Tuesday afternoon.

The officer was not injured in the incident and has been placed on paid administrative leave while NMSP official investigate the incident.

Eunice Police Chief Jimmie Jones didn't believe there was a threat of danger to anyone else outside of the residence. He said the placing of the officer on paid administrative leave is standard with an officer-involved shooting.

"His identity will be released once the investigation concludes," said Sgt. Chad Pierce, NMSP Public Information Officer. "Usually these investigations take about two weeks to conduct. The investigators will interview the officers involved and collect any data or evidence."

As earlier reported, Eunice dispatch received a 911 call at around 4:31 p.m. Dispatch logs indicate that an argument between Ocona and a female took place with the female stating, “why do you want to kill me? You just came to kill me.”

Ten minutes after the officer arrived, the ambulance was requested in reference to a subject with two gunshots to the chest.

Jones, who has been with the Eunice Police Department for five years, believes the last officer-involved shooting in Eunice that he knows about occurred in the late 1980s or early 1990s when there was a bank robbery in downtown Eunice.

“It happened at the bank that is now our Wells Fargo bank at Main Street,” Jones said.