Woman arrested for DWI after son calls 911

News-Sun Report

A Hobbs woman was arrested Saturday morning on a drunk driving charge after her 12-year-old child called authorities while riding in the car as a passenger.

Bobbie Sue Smith, 49, was charged with abandonment or abuse of a child, a third-degree felony; and driving while under influence of intoxicating liquor, a petty misdemeanor. Smith was booked at the Hobbs City Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Hobbs police was dispatched 5:50 a.m. Saturday to the Gulf and Sanger intersection after a juvenile contacted the Lea County Communication Authority about his mother driving intoxicated. The juvenile reportedly told dispatch she had been “circling the block,” meanwhile Smith called dispatch saying she had consumed two tequila shots six hours before.

After police arrived at the scene, Smith agreed to undergo field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest afterwards. She allegedly denied driving "erratically" and said she drove fast because she was upset with her son. At the city jail, the complaint states Smith took a breath test with a 0.07/0.08 result.