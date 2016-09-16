Watch Lea’s urban population grow over 60 years

BuildZoom's new study looks into Urban Expansion across the country on a city by city bases. The urbanized metro area of Hobbs has expanded 19.65 square miles since 1940. Below is a breakdown of the decade by decade expansion of Hobbs and a map depicting this change:

In the 1940s Hobbs expanded 0.51 square miles.

5.59 square miles in the 1950s .

2.82 square miles in the 1960s .

3.31 square miles in the 1970s .

1.70 square miles in the 1980s .

5.43 square miles in the 1990s .

0.30 square miles in the 2000s .