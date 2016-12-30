’Scoops are back!

Curtis C. Wynne

KaleidoScoops is back in Hobbs.

Under new management and in a new location, at 3420 N. Grimes St. Suite 300, the popular ice cream vendor opened to the public on Tuesday.

After 17 years, the previous Kaleidoscoops location on Turner Street closed at the end of June to the dismay of many Hobbs area residents. Clancy Dean said he and his wife Sabrina purchased the franchise from the previous owners, Jay and Susan Patton.

“We have ice cream, sandwiches, shakes, soup, nachos,” Clancy said. “We have basically anything to do with ice cream, including shakes, cones, dips and chocolate. We’ve got Italian sodas.”

Sabrina added, “Cakes are coming soon.”

Unlike the previous location in Hobbs, this Kaleidoscoops lacks a drive-through for now. The ice cream shop is situated between two other businesses that share parking spaces at the Bloom Shopping Mall across Grimes Street from Undergrounds Coffee and across West Spears Drive from Permian Toyota.

Clancy said, “Maybe someday in the future at another location, but for now, no drive through.”

Encouraging the ice cream loving public to come on in, he said the hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Asked about employees, Sabrina said, “We have a full staff and two students.”

Clancy credited his wife and store manager Harlee Lester with performing most of the work preparing the store for opening as he has another job working for Concho Resources Inc.

According to the Kaleido-Scoops website, “At Kaleido-Scoops, we are proud to serve premium, hand dipped ice cream. Our ice creams use unique recipes especially for KaleidoScoops. Over 75 flavors of creamy, delicious ice cream, yogurt, sherbet and sorbet are the building blocks of an endless variety of frozen treats. Our waffle cones are made fresh daily to ensure top quality taste.”

The website goes on to point out that not all flavors are avail able at all stores, but customers are encouraged to recommend any changes they wish.

