DNA links suspect to four burglaries

NEWS-SUN STAFF REPORT

A Lovington man linked by DNA to a 2016 burglary scene was arrested Monday by Hobbs police after a woman reported her Toyota Tundra truck missing from her residence.

Ubaldo Anchondo, Jr., 38, was charged with unlawful taking of motor vehicle and four counts of burglary,both fourth-degree felonies. He was booked at the Hobbs City Jail. The Hobbs Magistrate Court set a $20,000 bond on the burglary counts.

According to the criminal complaint, Hobbs police responded March 15 around 4:30 a.m. to the 100 block of North Avenue C where a woman reported her Toyota truck missing. She had seen it parked in front of her residence about four hours before. Officers located the truck 30 minutes later at the 400 block of East Castle, where an individual inside reported that a man identified as Anchondo paid him $10 to watch the vehicle.

An officer stopped Anchondo Monday after he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign when riding his bicycle. He declined to give a statement to police at the department. Anchondo was also booked on burglary charges stemming from a March 28, 2016 incident where a North Marland business told police three work trucks and mechanic shop were broken into. Tools, toolboxes, a stereo and speakers were reported missing in the incident.

Last month, HPD received a letter from a state forensics lab in Santa Fe that stated a “forensic hit” for Anchondo was made to a folding knife found at the burglary scene, while using the New Mexico Department of Public Safety’s Local DNA Index system.

New Mexico court records indicate Anchondo has several pending 2016 charges in Fifth Judicial District Court in Lovington, including unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and non-residential burglary, both fourth-degree felonies.