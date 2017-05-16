Severe weather to hit Lea today

DENISE MARQUEZ

NEWS-SUN

Severe weather is forecasted for the Hobbs area Wednesday afternoon and evening with strong winds, hail and possible tornado developments.

Matt Salerno, meteorologist with the Midland National Weather Service, said thunderstorms started developing Wednesday morning and started moving through northern Lea County.

"Hobbs is just south of the storms that are happening and there is going to be more development this afternoon," Salerno said. "Hobbs is in slight risk for severe thunderstorms, which means large hail, possible damaging winds — those are the main threats. But a couple of tornados can't be ruled out. That's all throughout southeastern New Mexico."

Winds are expected to reach 55-60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail is possible as the thunderstorm moves through Lea County, Salerno said. About 0.7 inches of rain is forecasted to fall throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening.

"The time frame is late (Wednesday) afternoon to early evening and into the night," Salerno said. "The storms should move out from southeastern New Mexico, probably after dark."

Chances of thunderstorms lessen throughout the week into Easter weekend, with temperatures increasing to the mid-80s.

"On Thursday there's a 15 percent chance of rain and on Saturday and Sunday below 10 percent," Salerno said. "On Sunday it's supposed to be a mostly sunny day and temperatures will probably be around 80 degrees."

Denise Marquez can be reached at 391-5434 or by email.