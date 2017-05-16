Lovington teen ‘working hard’ to stay ahead

Dorothy N. Fowler

News-Sun

Although Lovington High School sophomore Daylan Flemmons had thought about attending Stanford University after she graduates from high school, it was a plan that was “way in the future.” Now, far from being a distant dream, Flemmons will attend Stanford this summer. She’ll be earning college credits at the university ranked No. 1 in the United States by several ranking organizations. F l e m m o n s scored 1420 of the PSAT (PreliminarySAT), a score high enough to attract the attention of admissions officers who will be, if they aren’t already, trying to recruit her to come to their school. Officials at Stanford contacted Flemmons after results of her PSAT reached them, inviting her to come to the university and attend for-college-credit classes for eight weeks this summer. Stanford, which is one of the premier research institutions in the nation is at the top of Flemmons’ list of universities she would consider attending. She plans to major in bio-medical engineering, said, “I feel called to work in the medical field and I believe engineering will let me help more people than any other field would. And Stanford has an outstanding bio-medical engineering facility.” Flemmons said she is currently at the top of her class. “I’m working hard to stay there,” she said. In addition to her academic work, Flemmons is involved in several other school activities. “I’m a percussionist in the band. I belong to FFA (Future Farmers of America), participated in the Science Olympiad, was in the Quest program and in National Honor Society. And I am a member of First Assembly in Lovington,” she said. Lovington High School science teacher Janet Bruelhart spoke highly of Flemmons. “She’s a great student, always enthusiastic. She’s eager to ask questions about anything she doesn’t understand. I hope she really enjoys her time at Stanford,” Bruelhart said. “But she may come back knowing more than her teachers know!”

Flemmons and her family are eager for her to go and they immediately began an effort to raise money needed to pay for tuition, transportation, housing and incidental expenses. She needs at least $15,000 and would prefer not to incur any student debt even before she graduates from high school.

They have organized a 5K run to be held at Chapparal Park 7:30-10 p.m. on April 28. Registration is $35 for adults and $20 for children between the ages of two and 20. Pre-registering will ensure that participants will receive a T-shirt. Pre-registration is open on-line at glowrun.eventsmart.com and payment can be made through PayPal. People may also register after April 16, when pre-registration closes.

Dorothy N. Fowler can be reached at 391-5446 or by email.